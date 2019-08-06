Man injured with gunshot wound after shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a shooting outside a Scarborough apartment building that is believed to have injured a man late Monday.

The shooting occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive, east of Scarborough Golf Club Road. Police were called to the scene at about 11:10 p.m.

When police arrived, they could not find a victim. A man believed to be the victim later walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they received a report of a man fleeing in a black SUV.

No one has been arrested and no suspect description was available.