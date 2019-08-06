Skip to Main Content
Man injured with gunshot wound after shooting in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating a shooting outside a Scarborough apartment building that is believed to have injured a man late Monday.

Shooting occurred in area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road

Toronto police say a shooting in Scarborough is believed to have injured one man but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

The shooting occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive, east of Scarborough Golf Club Road. Police were called to the scene at about 11:10 p.m.

When police arrived, they could not find a victim. A man believed to be the victim later walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they received a report of a man fleeing in a black SUV.

No one has been arrested and no suspect description was available.

 

 

