Man dies in hospital after Scarborough shooting

A man died in hospital in the early morning hours Wednesday after a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to a complex of apartment towers on Danforth Road, just north of Eglinton Avenue East, around 3:40 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, they found a man outside the address suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, said Insp. Darren Alldrit from the scene.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he later died.

The man is believed to have lived in one of the buildings within the complex, Alldrit said. He did have any further details about the victim.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, he added.

There are preliminary reports of two suspects, both males believed to be in their 20s, one white and one Black. They were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered with masks, Alldrit said. After the shots were fired, the two men fled to a black SUV that appeared to be waiting for them.

The apartment complex has security cameras, and police are asking for anyone with potentially valuable information to contact Toronto police's homicide unit, 43 Division or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.