Man dead after shooting in Scarborough

A man is dead after being shot in an underground parking garage at 2350 Birchmount Road by Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough late Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Duty Insp. Salem Husain says emergency crews responded to a call at 5:25 p.m. where they found a man with serious injuries. The man later died on scene after being treated by EMS.

Police say the victim is believed to be in his 30s to early 40s.

Police are now looking for video footage of the shooting and canvassing the apartment building for witnesses.

No suspect information was released and Husain says police are unsure if there's a threat to public safety.

Police say the homicide unit has been notified.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity should contact police at 416-808-2222