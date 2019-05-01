Man shot to death in Rexdale, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Rexdale on Wednesday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called to the corner of John Garland Boulevard and Humber College Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive inside a residence, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim is between 25 and 30 years old.

No information on suspects was available.