3 men arrested after shootings at Raptors celebration ID'd by police

Police have released the names of three men who were arrested after the shootings at Monday's celebration of the Toronto Raptors' NBA Championship.

Shaquille Anthony Miller, 25, and Thaino Toussaint, 20, appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with a string of firearms-related charges.

The third man, 18-year-old Abdikarim Kerow, faces multiple charges seemingly unconnected to the shootings.

Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after shots rang out on Monday afternoon, near city hall and Nathan Phillips Square, as some one million people gathered in the city's downtown core for a parade and rally in the Raptors' honour.

However, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said Tuesday that two guns seized in the aftermath do not match bullet casings found at the scene — meaning at least one other person and firearm may have been involved.

Saunders said earlier two suspects had been arrested in connection with one shooting, while a third was arrested in connection with the other.

Four other people were also injured in two separate stabbing incidents — nearby, close to the Eaton Centre — about an hour before the shootings.

This was the scene as people panicked and ran from Nathan Philips Square. <a href="https://t.co/9UtSoHuRoo">pic.twitter.com/9UtSoHuRoo</a> —@LindaWardCBC

Miller faces five weapons charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of assault and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

His lawyer told CBC News Miller was arrested at the Eaton Centre.

Toussaint faces four weapons-related charges, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Kerow faces 14 firearms charges and drug possession charges, for both OxyContin and cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking. Police say his charges relate to an earlier incident, though he was arrested Monday. Kerow had been wanted on a warrant from May for kidnapping and possession of a firearm.