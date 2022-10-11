1 person arrested after man critically injured in downtown shooting

Toronto police say they have arrested one person after a man was critically wounded in a shooting downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street. Police were called to the area at 5:08 p.m.

Police said they have recovered the firearm.

Toronto paramedics took the victim in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre. His age has not been released.

"It is an ongoing and active investigation," Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Tuesday.

Officers have closed Sherbourne Street between Shuter Street and Queen Street East.

Motorists and TTC passengers are being told to expect delays in the area.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2222.