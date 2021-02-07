Man fatally shot in Scarborough parking lot Saturday night

A man is dead following a shooting in a Scarborough parking lot Saturday night, police say.

Toronto police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive at 10:39 p.m. in the back of a parking lot after multiple gunshots were heard.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man with gunshot wounds who was found unresponsive. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a firearm was located at the scene.

The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation, police said in a tweet.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:<br>Sheppard Av E + Gateforth Dr<br>- Victim has succumbed to his injuries<br>- Pronounced deceased on scene<br>- Homicide taking over investigation<br>* Anyone with info 416 808-7400 *<br>^dh —@TPSOperations

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Shortly after, at 10:49 p.m., a man in his 30s walked into a hospital in the east-end with gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say it is unknown whether the two incidents are connected but officers are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).