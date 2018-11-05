Durham police investigating after person critically injured in Pickering shooting

A person was critically injured in an early morning shooting outside a recreation centre in Pickering on Sunday, Durham police say.

Police were called to the Pickering Recreation Complex, 1867 Valley Farm Road, for a report of shots fired at about 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Staff Sgt. Rob Williamson, spokesperson for 19 division of Durham Regional Police Service.

The person was rushed to hospital.

"We are holding the scene for our forensics team," Williamson said on Sunday.

Police have no information on suspects.