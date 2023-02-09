2 suspects sought after man seriously injured in shooting in Scarborough residential building

Toronto police are looking for two male suspects after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in a high-rise Scarborough residential building on Wednesday.

The building is located on Pharmacy Avenue near Dolphin Drive, north of Danforth Avenue. Police from 41 Division were called to the area at 5:05 p.m.

In a tweet, police said the man was shot in the legs.

Insp. Mike Hayles said there was an "interaction" between the victim and suspects before he was shot. Police believe the shooting happened in a stairwell.

Hayles said residents helped the man before emergency crews arrived.

Threat 'no longer exists,' police say

Toronto paramedics took him to a trauma centre. His condition is listed as serious with life-threatening injuries, Hayles said.

"We are confident that the threat to public safety no longer exists," he said.

Officers are canvassing the area for evidence, including video, and are speaking to witnesses. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

No description of the suspects not available. The shooters fled the area, Hayles said.

Police have yet to recover a firearm, he said.

Residents of the building should expect a "significant" police presence for several hours.