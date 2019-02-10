Women in life-threatening condition after shooting in Etobicoke parking garage

A woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in an Etobicoke parking garage early Sunday, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Silver Moon Drive, near Park Lawn Road, in the Humber Bay area at 6:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman. Initially, police said she was discovered without vital signs.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a trauma centre, according to Steve Henderson, spokesperson for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police have taped off the scene.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, a number of people ran from the scene and cars were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

No details were available.