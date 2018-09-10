Boy, 16, charged with 2nd degree murder in shooting death of flea market employee

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a flea market employee, Toronto police say.

The teen has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and robbery with a firearm. He appeared in court in Toronto on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Rocco Scavetta, 65, of Toronto. Scavetta is Toronto's 74th homicide victim of the year.

Police were called to the Toronto Weston Flea Market, 404 Old Weston Rd., north of St. Clair Avenue West, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Scavetta suffering from obvious trauma due to a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The shooter fled the area but was arrested a short time later. Police said they have also recovered a firearm.

The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.