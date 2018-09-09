Man, 65, killed in Toronto West Flea Market shooting, teen boy arrested

Toronto police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy after a 65-year-old man was shot to death at the Toronto West Flea Market.

Police identified the victim as flea market employee Rocco Scavetta. He died at the scene.

Scavetta is Toronto's 74th homicide victim of the year.

Emergency crews were called on scene, near Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shooter fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

Several vendors told CBC Toronto that the shooter was seen outside of the building with a gun.