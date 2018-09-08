Man in 60s dead after Stockyards shooting

A man in his 60s is dead after a shooting in Toronto's Stockyards District, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called on scene, near Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue W., shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found a male victim without vital signs. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene shortly after.

Multiple witnesses on scene say the shooting happened inside of the Toronto West Flea Market and have identified the victim as the owner of the flea market. Police have not yet confirmed the victim's identity.

Several vendors told CBC Toronto that the shooter was seen outside of the building with a gun.

A male suspect is in custody after he was seen fleeing the area, according to Toronto police.

The investigation is ongoing.