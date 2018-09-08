Skip to Main Content
Man in 60s dead after Stockyards shooting

A man in his 60s is dead after a shooting in Toronto's Stockyards District, paramedics say.

Suspect is in custody after seen fleeing area, police say

Toronto police on scene after a shooting in Toronto's Stockyards District. The force's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

Emergency crews were called on scene, near Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue W., shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found a male victim without vital signs. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene shortly after.

Multiple witnesses on scene say the shooting happened inside of the Toronto West Flea Market and have identified the victim as the owner of the flea market. Police have not yet confirmed the victim's identity. 

Several vendors told CBC Toronto that the shooter was seen outside of the building with a gun. 

A male suspect is in custody after he was seen fleeing the area, according to Toronto police.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Toronto police say a suspect was taken into custody shortly after he was seen running from the scene of the shooting. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

With files from Adrian Cheung

