Victim ID'd in fatal North York shooting, man charged with 2nd-degree murder

A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in North York on Thursday.

Bryson Kyle Murle, 33, pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police were called to a home on Connaught Avenue in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area around 3:15 p.m., where the victim was found shot. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

The victim has been identified as Bryson Kyle Murle, 33, of Toronto. 

Toronto police were called to a home on Connaught Avenue, in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area, around 3:15 p.m.

Inside, they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said Thursday they arrested a suspect at the home and recovered a weapon there as well.

 

 

