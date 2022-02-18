Victim ID'd in fatal North York shooting, man charged with 2nd-degree murder
Bryson Kyle Murle, 33, pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, police say
A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in North York on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Bryson Kyle Murle, 33, of Toronto.
Toronto police were called to a home on Connaught Avenue, in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area, around 3:15 p.m.
Inside, they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said Thursday they arrested a suspect at the home and recovered a weapon there as well.
SHOOTING:<br>Bathurst St + Steeles Ave West<br>3:17pm<br>- Reports of a shooting at a residence <br>- Officers are on scene <br>- One male located who has been shot<br>- Officers providing life-saving measures<a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> are on scene<br>- Male has been pronounced deceased<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO314804?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO314804</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations