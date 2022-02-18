Victim ID'd in fatal North York shooting, man charged with 2nd-degree murder

A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting in North York on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Bryson Kyle Murle, 33, of Toronto.

Toronto police were called to a home on Connaught Avenue, in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area, around 3:15 p.m.

Inside, they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said Thursday they arrested a suspect at the home and recovered a weapon there as well.