1 dead after shooting in North York, police say

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Toronto's northwest end, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to a home on Connaught Avenue in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area around 3:15 p.m.

That's where they say a male was found shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the victim's age or identity, saying his next of kin have not yet been notified.