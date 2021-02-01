Man in 'life-threatening condition' after shooting in Toronto's north end Sunday night

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a late Sunday night shooting in the city's north end.

Police say they received several calls around 9 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue.

Toronto police spokesperson Alex Li said callers reported hearing gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival on scene, police located an adult male in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Li said the man's injuries appear life-threatening and paramedics are currently on scene.

Police are working on confirming suspect information and continue to investigate.