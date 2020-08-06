Man, 25, dies in hospital after he was shot in Mississauga on long weekend

Peel police have identified a man, 25, who died in a Toronto hospital after he was shot outside a Mississauga home on Monday night.

Abdifatah Salah, of Mississauga, was rushed to a trauma centre following the shooting in the area of Mavis Road and Huntington Ridge Drive, near Eglinton Avenue West.

Salah died on Wednesday, according to Const. Danny Marttini of Peel Regional Police.

Police said they were called to an address shortly before 9:40 p.m. on Monday. Callers reported hearing five to six gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Salah, suffering from a gunshot wound, outside the home. There were people inside the home at the time, police said.

Peel paramedics took him to the trauma centre where he was pronounced dead. A photo of Salah has not been released.

Investigators from Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau have take over the investigation.

Late Monday night, Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, told reporters that several shell casings were found in the area.

"And witness accounts are stating that a vehicle was seen fleeing from the residence," Patten said at the time.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

The victim knew the occupants of the home, Patten said.

Several shell casings were located outside the home. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Patten said officers canvassed the area, spoke to local residents and looked at security cameras that have been located.

Investigators are seeking the help of anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone with dashboard camera surveillance, in the area of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue West on Aug. 3 between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Peel police are urging anyone with information to call their homicide and missing persons bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.