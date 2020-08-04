Man in his 20s in critical condition after he was shot in Mississauga

A man in his 20s is in critical condition in a Toronto hospital after a shooting in Mississauga on Monday night, Peel police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Mavis Road and Huntington Ridge Drive, near Eglinton Avenue West. Police were called to an address shortly before 9:40 p.m. Callers reported hearing five to six gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the man, suffering from a gunshot wound, just outside a home. There were people inside the home at the time, police said.

Peel paramedics took the man in life-threatening condition to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains.

"Multiple casings have been located in the area. And witness accounts are stating that a vehicle was seen fleeing from the residence," Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said on Monday.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

The victim knows the occupants of the home but police do not know if he lives there, Patten said.

Officers said there was a heavy police presence in the area following the shooting. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Peel police's homicide bureau has been notified but has not taken carriage of the investigation. Its forensic identification services has also been called to the scene.

There was a heavy police presence at the residence late Monday night and people were urged to avoid the area.

Patten said officers are canvassing the area, speaking to local residents and looking at security cameras that have been located.

Huntington Ridge Drive was blocked off on Monday night as police investigated. Residents were allowed to remain in their homes during the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel police's 11 Division criminal investigation bureau.