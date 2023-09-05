Man in his 20s in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 20s was critically injured on Tuesday after he was shot while driving in Scarborough by a person in another vehicle, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads at about 4:50 p.m.

Insp. Jeff Bangild, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told reporters that two vehicles were headed northbound on Dolly Varden Boulevard when one person fired from one vehicle into the other vehicle.

The driver was wounded and his vehicle crashed into a tree, Bangild said, while a passenger escaped without injury and called 911.

The driver was taken to a nearby trauma centre in an emergency run, police said. He was listed in critical condition in hospital on Tuesday evening.

Bangild said police believe the suspect vehicle was a light-coloured SUV. It was last seen headed north, he said.

He said the shooting happened in a residential area and it was a busy time of day. Officers are canvassing the area for evidence and are encouraging any witnesses or people with cellphone video or dashboard camera video to come forward.

"Obviously, a shooting in this area is very alarming for us," Bangild said.

Bangild said police have not determined what led to the shooting or the motive behind it.