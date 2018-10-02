Man shot and killed in store near York University

A man in his 40s was shot and killed in a store near York University just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Toronto Paramedics said.

Police received a call for a shooting just north of Canarctic Drive on Keele Street at about 9:36 p.m.

When the emergency teams arrived at the scene, a victim was found lying on the ground in one of the stores in the area.

"A man in his 40s was pronounced at the scene," Evert Steenge, Toronto Paramedics deputy commander told CBC Toronto.

Police said the man suffered wounds to the upper section of his body.

Police said the Homicide Unit has been notified and is now investigating.

This is Toronto's 82nd homicide for the year.