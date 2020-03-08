Man seriously injured after shooting in Flemingdon Park

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in Flemingdon Park Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said when officers arrived they located the victim with serious injuries.

He said they also found evidence of gunfire. Police had earlier said in a tweet that the shots possibly came from a black car.

There's information about the suspect at this time.