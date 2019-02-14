Man, 35, in life-threatening condition after shooting inside Scarborough bar

A 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting inside a Scarborough bar early Monday, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the establishment located in a plaza on Painted Post Drive, near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, at about 2:40 a.m. Callers reported hearing several gunshots.

When officers arrived at the bar, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Paramedics took the man by emergency run to a trauma centre.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area but no description was available and it is not known which direction it was headed.

Sidhu could not say if the bar was packed at the time or whether police have talked to witnesses.

"What led up the event is going to be part of the investigation and is unknown at this time," Sidhu said.

Officers are on the scene, canvassing the area for witnesses and security camera video.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious before the shooting, or has dashboard camera video that may have captured anything relevant is urged to contact police.