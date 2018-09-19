Man in his 20s critically injured in shooting outside public library in Toronto

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after he was shot several times outside a Toronto public library branch in North York.

The man made his way into the library after the shooting and was rushed to a trauma centre through an emergency run, Toronto police said.

Toronto police said they were called to an address near Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive, east of Jane Street, at 7:07 p.m. The Toronto Public Library branch in that area is York Woods.

Police were told by a caller that the man was initially conscious and breathing, but when officers arrived, he was no longer conscious, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

'Quite a few people' in library at the time

The library branch was locked down temporarily as officers investigated the shooting and spoke to witnesses, she added.

"Our units said there were quite a few people in the library at the time," Douglas-Cook said.

Police are looking for security camera video and have also taped off part of the library outside.

Some parents showed up at the library to pick up their children, police said.

The man's name and age were not released.

Three men, seen running westbound from the area, are believed to be suspects.