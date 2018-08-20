Shooting during Scarborough event seriously injures man in his 30s, police say

A man in his 30s was seriously injured during a Sunday night event in Scarborough attended by about 100 people, Toronto police say.

Police were in the area of Kennedy and Brigstock Roads, south of Ellesmere Road, at about 9:30 p.m. when several gunshots were heard. A local restaurant was hosting a barbecue with music, according to a reporter at the scene. There were tents outside with tables.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the lower body area, according to Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Police secured the scene.

Toronto police said an event was taking place in Scarborough, attended by about 100 people, when gunfire was heard. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said. He is expected to survive.

Bullet hole left in vehicle windshield

"My understanding is that there were officers in the area when the occurrence happened," Arrogante said on Monday.

Police said they have no information about suspects.

A bullet hole is visible in a windshield of a vehicle parked in the Kennedy and Ellesmere Roads area. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

On Brigstock Road, there was a vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield after the event.

The TTC rerouted the Kennedy 43 bus during the police investigation but regular service has resumed.

Shooting - Kennedy Rd and Brigstock Rd. Male shot multiple times to trauma centre. Kennedy Rd closed in the area south of Ellesmere. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS41Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS41Div</a> <a href="https://t.co/qho7nRgEs0">pic.twitter.com/qho7nRgEs0</a> —@LateNightCam

Route 43: Regular service has resumed at Ellesmere Rd. —@TTCnotices