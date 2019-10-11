Man in his 30s seriously injured in shooting on Scarborough street

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in a shooting on a Scarborough street on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened on Rushley Drive near Lawrence Avenue East. Callers told police that they heard about eight to 10 gunshots around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a car riddled with bullets. Toronto paramedics took a man suffering from gunshot wounds to a trauma centre.

Police said a white vehicle was seen fleeing the area, but they released no information about suspects.

After the shooting, officers canvassed homes in the area for witnesses. They also checked to see if any houses in the neighbourhood were damaged by gunfire.