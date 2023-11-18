Man dead after shooting in Richmond Hill near Highway 7

A man has died after a shooting in Richmond Hill Friday night, York Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the area of York Boulevard and East Beaver Creek Road, near Highway 7, shortly after 11:20 p.m. for report of shots fired.

Police say a man was found with life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

No suspect information has been released yet.

Police say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.