Man walks into Brampton hospital in life-threatening condition with gunshot wound, police say

Peel police are investigating after a man who had been shot walked into a Brampton hospital on Tuesday night in life-threatening condition.

No word yet on where shooting happened or suspects

CBC News ·
A man went to a Brampton hospital on Tuesday night in life-threatening condition after he had been shot, Peel police say. (CBC)

Police said the man went to a local hospital in the area of Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road. Officers were called to the hospital just before 8 p.m.

Police have not said where the shooting took place. There is no suspect information available.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

 

