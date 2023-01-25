Man walks into Brampton hospital in life-threatening condition with gunshot wound, police say
Peel police are investigating after a man who had been shot walked into a Brampton hospital on Tuesday night in life-threatening condition.
No word yet on where shooting happened or suspects
Police said the man went to a local hospital in the area of Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road. Officers were called to the hospital just before 8 p.m.
Police have not said where the shooting took place. There is no suspect information available.
Officers are continuing to investigate.