Male shot and killed in Toronto's Greektown

One person has died following a shooting in the Greektown area Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

Just after 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the sounds of gunshots in the area of Carlaw Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

Police say they found a male with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information was released.

The shooting happened less than a block away from Withrow Park where a commemoration was held on Saturday for the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting in the same neighbourhood, which killed two people and injured 13 others.

Police haven't shared information to suggest the two events are connected.

Roads in the area were closed after the shooting but have since reopened.