Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after daylight shooting in east end

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was shot in Toronto's east end late Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Main Street and Gerrard Street East. Toronto police were called to the area at about 5 p.m.

Several callers reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital in an emergency run.

There was a heavy police presence in the area after the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.