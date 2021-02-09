Man dies in hospital after being shot in vehicle in west end

A man has died in hospital after he was shot while in a vehicle in the west end, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue, near Caledonia Road. Police were called to the scene at about 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was unconscious. He was rushed to hospital in an emergency run in life-threatening condition, but died there of his injuries.

According to police, the shooter fled the area in a vehicle at high speed.

The area is closed as officers investigate. The Toronto police homicide squad has taken over over the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with security or dashboard camera video to contact investigators.