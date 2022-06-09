Man in his 30s in life-threatening condition after Toronto shooting

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto on Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive, east of Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Several callers reported hearing gunfire at 8 p.m. and seeing someone lying on the ground, police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics are assessing the victim.

Police are urging the public to use caution in the area.

There's no word on suspects.