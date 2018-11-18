Daylight shooting marks Toronto's 90th homicide this year — a grisly new record

A man was shot to death in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon, according to Toronto police, a slaying that marks the city's 90th homicide this year — breaking a record that has stood since 1991.

Police were called to a residential building on the southeast corner of Lawrence Avenue E. and Kingston Road at 1:23 p.m. Officers with 43 Division were nearby at the time and arrived at the scene four minutes later.

Paramedics said the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unconscious and not breathing, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said they found shell casings inside the building.

A massive police presence surrounded the complex Sunday afternoon as officers canvassed units floor by floor. Members of the force's emergency task force — effectively a SWAT unit — were also called in in the initial aftermath of the shooting.

Sunday evening, police towed away a black minivan with no licence plates that was marked as evidence.

West Hill apartments has huge police presence - I count 19 police cruisers. <br><br>Officers inside going floor by floor, where the shooting is believed to have happened <a href="https://t.co/rIb50pY1Js">pic.twitter.com/rIb50pY1Js</a> —@AdrianCheungCBC

The force's homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

The shooting is the 90th slaying in Toronto this year — the most in any one year since 1991, when 89 people were killed.

Speaking to reporters in the aftermath of another fatal shooting earlier this week, the acting inspector of the city's homicide unit said "there is definitely an uptick in the number of shootings" this year relative to other types of homicides.

Hank Idsinga said that while police are seizing more guns off the streets than ever before, "the shootings keep happening."

ETF members leaving the building as forensics ident unit arrives. <br><br>Dozens of officers remain inside building, where shooting happened <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/ksV9MhVRGH">pic.twitter.com/ksV9MhVRGH</a> —@AdrianCheungCBC

He recalled that 1991 was marked by a bitter gangland feud that included several high-profile fatal shootings with multiple victims. Community outcry to the violence subsequently led to a considerable increase in public tips to police, which in turn helped keep homicide figures in Toronto in check for many years afterward.

"There was a reaction from the public. The public got involved and provided the tips that allowed us to successfully investigate those crimes and get the right people behind bars," Idsinga said.

In a statement issued later Sunday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said this year's homicide total is "not something anyone, including me, can accept."

A van with no plates - marked as evidence - towed away by police @ rear of the West Hill apartments <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/MNfNk2Dix1">pic.twitter.com/MNfNk2Dix1</a> —@AdrianCheungCBC

"The people of Toronto know there is no magic answer ... but people do have the right to expect their governments will work together to reduce violent crime," Tory said.

"I am absolutely determined to see us do better next year and every future year. I know with the public's help we can keep Toronto safe."