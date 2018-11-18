Man shot to death in broad daylight at Scarborough apartment complex

A man was shot to death in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

Police were called to a residential building on the southeast corner of Lawrence Avenue E. and Kingston Road at 1:23 p.m. Officers with 43 Division were nearby at the time and arrived at the scene four minutes later.

Paramedics said the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unconscious and not breathing, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said they found shell casings inside the building.

The force's homicide unit has been called in to investigate. If the shooting is confirmed as a homicide, it will be the 90th slaying in Toronto this year — the most in any one year since 1991, when 89 people were killed.

Speaking to reporters in the aftermath of another fatal shooting earlier this week, the acting inspector of the city's homicide unit said "there is definitely an uptick in the number of shootings" this year relative to other types of homicides.

Hank Idsinga said that while police are seizing more guns off the streets than ever before, "the shootings keep happening."

He recalled that 1991 was marked by a bitter gangland feud that included several high-profile fatal shootings with multiple victims. Community outcry to the violence subsequently led to a considerable increase in public tips to police, which in turn helped keep homicide figures in Toronto in check for many years afterward.

"There was a reaction from the public. The public got involved and provided the tips that allowed us to successfully investigate those crimes and get the right people behind bars," Idsinga said.