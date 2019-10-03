Man seriously injured in shooting in northwest Toronto

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in northwest Toronto on Wednesday night, Toronto police say.

The incident happened near Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, north of Finch Avenue West. Police were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Callers reported hearing several gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital. He is now listed in stable condition.