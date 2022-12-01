Man critically hurt in shooting in Toronto's King Street West area
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting west of downtown Toronto on Wednesday night, police say.
Shooting happened in area of King Street West and Shaw Street, police say
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting west of downtown Toronto on Wednesday night, police say.
It happened in the area of King Street West and Shaw Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 8:45 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital.
No other details have been released.