Man critically hurt in shooting in Toronto's King Street West area

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting west of downtown Toronto on Wednesday night, police say.

Shooting happened in area of King Street West and Shaw Street, police say

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of King Street West and Shaw Street that has left a man with life-threatening injuries. (David Donnelly/CBC)

It happened in the area of King Street West and Shaw Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 8:45 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital.

No other details have been released.

