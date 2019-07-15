Early morning shooting in Kensington Market leaves 2 men wounded

Two men have been injured in a shooting incident in Kensington Market early on Monday, Toronto police say.

Around 4 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of gunshots and found the victims near Kensington Avenue and Baldwin Street.



Both men were rushed to hospital with injuries to their legs. Their condition is considered non-life-threatening.



Police say there was a party nearby but they do not know if there is a connection.

They say no suspect information is available at this point.

Investigators are still canvassing the area and are asking anyone with security video to contact police.