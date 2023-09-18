Shooting at Kennedy station injures young person, halts subway and bus service

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at Kennedy subway station on Monday afternoon that left a youth injured.

The incident has prompted the TTC to cut subway service between Warden and Kennedy stations.

The TTC says all buses out of Kennedy station have been redirected to Warden station, where buses will pick up riders on the street in front of the station.

Police said a young person was located at a residence with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries and is being taken to hospital. The young person called for an ambulance after arriving at home, police added.

The shooting was reported to police at 3:05 p.m. Police said they are on the scene.

Police said they are planning to provide an update on the shooting later on Monday.