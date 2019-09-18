Shooting in northwest Toronto leaves 2 wounded, 1 with life-threatening injuries

A shooting in northwest Toronto has left two people injured, one with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 8:25 p.m.

Police said they received reports of about 10 shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims. The second victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics took both people to a trauma centre on an emergency run.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the shooting damaged parked cars.

Roads in the area are closed as officers continue to investigate.