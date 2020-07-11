5 people seriously injured in shooting in North York

Five people, including a woman and two men, were seriously injured in a shooting in North York Friday night, Toronto police say.

Police say the woman is in her 50s, one of the men is in his 30s, while the other is in his 40s. The sex and ages of the other two victims was not immediately known.

One of the men is listed in life-threatening condition, although it's not yet clear yet which one.



Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue.



When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims in serious condition. One of the victims was transported to a trauma centre, while the other two were taken to a local hospital.

Police later said two other victims made their way to hospital on their own.

Police described the crime scene as "large."



Police say the victims were shot by two men in a grey or silver sedan who were shooting indiscriminately. Both suspects drove away after the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.