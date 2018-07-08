Skip to Main Content
Chaminade College School in 'hold and secure' as police hunt for suspects in Highway 400 shooting
Toronto

Chaminade College School in 'hold and secure' as police hunt for suspects in Highway 400 shooting

One person has been located with injuries as police investigate a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Highway 400, Toronto police say.

Gunfire erupted between occupants of 2 cars involved in crash, police say

CBC News ·
Police say they were called around 11:15 a.m. to the area of Highway 400 and Jane Street for reports of gunfire being exchanged between the occupants of two cars involved in a crash. (David Donnelly/CBC)

One person has been located with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Highway 400 in Toronto's north end led to a shooting, police say.

Investigators have placed nearby Chaminade College School in a "hold and secure" as officers comb the area for suspects. This means no one can enter or leave the building until police give the OK. 

Offiers were called to the area of Jane Street and Highway 400 around 11:15 a.m. for reports of gunfire being exchanged between the occupants of two cars that had collided. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspects fled on foot, and police are warning the public that they may be armed and dangerous.

No more details were provided on the wounded person, but police believe their injuries were sustained in the collision.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|