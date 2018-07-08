Chaminade College School in 'hold and secure' as police hunt for suspects in Highway 400 shooting

One person has been located with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Highway 400 in Toronto's north end led to a shooting, police say.

Investigators have placed nearby Chaminade College School in a "hold and secure" as officers comb the area for suspects. This means no one can enter or leave the building until police give the OK.

Offiers were called to the area of Jane Street and Highway 400 around 11:15 a.m. for reports of gunfire being exchanged between the occupants of two cars that had collided. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspects fled on foot, and police are warning the public that they may be armed and dangerous.

No more details were provided on the wounded person, but police believe their injuries were sustained in the collision.