3 people seriously injured in shooting in Jane and St. Clair area

Three people, a woman and two men, were seriously injured in a shooting in the Jane and St. Clair area Friday night, Toronto police say.

The woman is in her 50s, one of the men is in his 30s, while the other is in his 40s, police say. One of the men is listed in life-threatening condition, although it's not yet clear yet which one.



Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area.



When officers arrived at the scene, they found the three victims, all in serious condition.

One of the victims was transported to a trauma centre, while the other two were taken to local hospital.



Police described the crime scene as "large" and there is a heavy police presence in the area.



No suspect information is available at this time.