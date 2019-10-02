2 men in life-threatening condition after shooting at Jane and Finch
Police found the men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene
Two men are in life-threatening condition after a shooting in northwest Toronto on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. Toronto police were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics took both victims to hospital in an emergency run.
SHOOTING:<br>Jane St & Finch Ave W<br>- officers o/s<br>- confirmed 2 males victims with gunshot wounds<br>- injuries are reported to be very serious/life threatening<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> assisting, will be an emergency run<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> assisting<br>- will update<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1894014?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1894014</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations