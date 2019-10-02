Skip to Main Content
2 men in life-threatening condition after shooting at Jane and Finch
Toronto·Updated

Two men are in life-threatening condition after a shooting in northwest Toronto on Wednesday night.

Police found the men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene

CBC News ·
A Toronto police officer stands behind crime scene tape after a shooting in the area of Jane and Finch left two men in life-threatening condition on Wednesday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. Toronto police were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics took both victims to hospital in an emergency run.

