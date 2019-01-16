Shooting investigation closes Highway 407 subway station parking lot

A male victim is in "critical but stable" condition after a shooting outside the TTC Highway 407 subway station late Tuesday night, according to police.

The station's parking lot near Highway 407 and Highway 400 in Vaughan is currently closed for an investigation, York police said. The station itself is open and buses will have access throughout the morning.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire. They found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Due to an ongoing investigation, TTC Hwy 407 Subway Stn parking lot is closed to personal vehicles. The subway stn will remain operational and buses will have access. —@YRP

Paramedics took him to a trauma centre where he is undergoing treatment.

Police did not have any further details about the victim or the nature of his injuries.

No information about a possible suspect was available early Wednesday.