2 men seriously injured in north Etobicoke shooting

Two men believed to be in their 20s are seriously injured following a shooting in north Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.

Gunfire rang out around 8:30 a.m. inside a residential building at Tandridge Crescent and Albion Road, near Islington Avenue, Toronto police say.

When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been shot, said spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson.

Both men have been taken to a trauma centre, according to paramedics. One was shot multiple times and is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators located a third victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, inside the building. She had been stabbed, paramedics said. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear if the stabbing is connected to the shooting, noted Hopkinson.

Witnesses inside the building told investigators they heard people screaming and a series of gunshots.

Braeburn Junior School has been placed in a hold-and-secure while officers search the area for at least one suspect believed to be armed. No other suspect information was immediately released.