Shooting in Brampton leaves 1 dead

One person is dead following a shooting in Brampton Monday night, Peel Regional Police say.

Homicide unit, missing persons unit both involved, Peel police say

CBC News ·
One person is dead after a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police were called to the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area just after 6 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, they say. 

The homicide unit and missing persons unit are both involved, police say. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come

