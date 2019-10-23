Man dead, 2 critically injured in shooting on Highway 410 ramp in Mississauga
A man is dead and two people are in life-threatening condition after a shooting on a Highway 410 ramp in Mississauga on Tuesday night, police say.
The shooting happened on the northbound Highway 410 onramp to Derry Road. Police were called to the scene at about 9:48 p.m.
