15-year-old boys hurt in suspected drive-by shooting near Jane and Finch

Two 15-year-old boys were injured in what investigators believe was a drive-by shooting in the northwest of Toronto, police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for the sound of gun shots, said Insp. Paul Rincoff.

They arrived to find one of the boys with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with serious but not-life threatening injuries.

The second victim was found a short time after, Rincoff said, though he did not specify whether the boy was near the scene of the shooting or elsewhere at the time. He was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It's believed the suspect vehicle fled south, but no description was available from police overnight.

Shell casings could be seen strewn throughout the street for nearly a block in the area of the shooting.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact 31 Division or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

The shooting was one of at least four in the City of Toronto and the GTA overnight, police said.