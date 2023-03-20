1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in a parking lot at Fairview Mall on Monday, Toronto police say.

Police said one victim was pronounced dead in hospital. The second is critically injured. The third victim made their own way to hospital, police said. All three suffered gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road. Police were alerted to the shooting at about 4:10 p.m.

Police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.