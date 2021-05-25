2 men injured in shooting in Etobicoke

Two men were injured a shooting in Etobicoke on Monday night, Toronto police and paramedics say.

The shooting happened in the area of Albion Road and Finch Avenue West shortly after 10 p.m. A caller told police that the shooting could have been a robbery, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two victims. Police said the injuries appeared to be serious and paramedics took the men to hospital.

Police said the shooters have fled the scene. No suspect description has been released.

Li said officers were on the scene late Monday night, canvassing the area for evidence.