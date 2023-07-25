Man, 24, dies after shooting in Etobicoke building

A 24-year-old man has died in hospital after he was shot in an Etobicoke apartment building on Monday evening, Toronto police say.

Police said they believe the shooting in the building on The Queensway, near Kipling Avenue, was targeted. Officers received a call about the shooting at about 7:20 p.m. Two male suspects are outstanding.

Insp. Jeff Bangild, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said a person went to the front desk of the building to report that someone had been shot inside a unit.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken in life-threatening condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not released on Monday night because next of kin had not been notified yet. Police declined to say whether he was a resident or not.

Bangild said police found cartridge casings in the unit. Police have also seized a firearm.

"This appears to be a targeted shooting, given that the individuals entered the apartment, selected a very specific location, and entered that unit where this individual was essentially murdered," he said.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community as this is an isolated incident, albeit the fact that the suspects are outstanding."

Police are canvassing the building and surrounding area. The suspects are believed to have entered through The Queensway entrance and to have left the building shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the police.